Ronny Jackson: Nancy Pelosi, Dems think the American people are 'complete idiots'

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim that the $3.5 trillion spending plan would cost "zero" dollars indicates she thinks the American people are "complete idiots."

PELOSI BLASTED FOR REPEATING BIDEN TALKING POINT THAT $3.5 TRILLION BILL WILL COST 'ZERO'

RONNY JACKSON: How crazy is that? Honestly, they think the American people are just complete idiots. That we’re just not going to watch this or we are going to believe this garbage. I mean, everyone knows that there is no free ride and this is a perfect example of it. We are talking about over $5 trillion in spending. This is going to wreck this country if it goes through. They could take the win and get the infrastructure bill passed. But it’s the far left of the party that’s controlling all of this right now. And they are holding it hostage.

