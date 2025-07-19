Rosie O'Donnell goes off on 'madman' Trump and Colbert's cancelation in scathing TikTok attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O'Donnell launched a passionate TikTok attack against "madman" President Donald Trump and the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's late-night show on Friday and Saturday.

O'Donnell claimed that Trump would "arrest every artist that disagrees with him" and took multiple shots at the president's mental and physical health. She also insisted, without basis, that Trump is responsible for Colbert's cancellation.

"I think Americans should stand up and say, ‘No way. You’re not going to silence us. You don’t have the right to silence us. You never did. And you never will. We, the people, have the right to speak up against atrocities, which are happening on a daily basis.’ ICE, his own personal Gestapo — what will it take, America? What will it take?" she questioned. "He’s gonna arrest every artist that disagrees with him and pretty much every artist does. Whether or not they’re brave enough to say it is another thing."

ROSIE O'DONNELL REVEALS SHE WAS 'VERY DEPRESSED' AND 'OVERDRINKING' AFTER FIRST TRUMP WIN

Regarding Colbert, O'Donnell wondered, "What’s going on with Stephen Colbert, right? One of the most brilliant minds we’ve ever had in comedy. A very loving and compassionate man. I admire him very much. And he’s courageous and brave. And CBS decided to give into the blackmail that Donald Trump forced them to."

CBS announced on Thursday that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" would be canceled in 2026, and insisted that the decision was "purely a financial decision" and had nothing to do with their parent company Paramount's pending merger with Skydance. Paramount also recently settled a lawsuit with Trump over the editing of CBS' "60 Minutes" interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris last year.

Trump also commented on the cancellation of Colbert's show, posting the following statement to his Truth Social account: "I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show."

ELLEN DEGENERES BACKS ROSIE O'DONNELL AFTER TRUMP THREATENED TO REVOKE HER U.S. CITIZENSHIP

Last Saturday, Trump re-ignited his longtime feud between him and O'Donnell, threatening to strip her of her citizenship because she is "not in the best interests of our Great Country." O'Donnell left the U.S. for Ireland shortly after Trump won back the White House last year.

"Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he wrote on Truth Social.

O'Donnell made a litany of allegations about the president's health in her TikTok rants, claiming that he's "physically ill" and is suffering from dementia.

TRUMP THREATENS TO STRIP ROSIE O'DONNELL'S U.S. CITIZENSHIP AS HE SAYS SHE'S A 'THREAT TO HUMANITY'

"How long do all of the voices against this horrific administration have in terms of their careers and ability to make money? Because this madman, this mentally incapacitated, physically ill, mentally ill man is spiraling out of control," she stated. "His dementia is out of control. He’s horrible."

Last month, O'Donnell told former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo that she became "very depressed" and began "overdrinking" after Donald Trump’s first election victory in 2016. She also revealed that she left the U.S. for Ireland out of a sense of "self-preservation" following his second election win.

When asked for comment, the White House referred Fox News Digital to the president's Truth Social posts regarding Stephen Colbert and Rosie O'Donnell.