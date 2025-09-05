Rosie O'Donnell addresses whether she plans on returning to the U.S. following latest spat with Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O'Donnell joined former CNN anchor Jim Acosta on his Substack podcast Friday, addressing whether she plans on returning to the U.S. following her latest spat with President Donald Trump.

"Is there any way you would come back?" Acosta asked O'Donnell. "Because, I mean, I'm sure people are listening to this right now and saying, ‘Rosie, we want you back here, fighting with us here.’ I love it that you're happy there in Ireland. It's a beautiful thing. But is there a part of you that says, ‘I want to get back in there?’"

"Right now, my heart is pounding through my chest right now," she replied. "I'm trying to regulate myself."

The former talk show host said it's not her "responsibility" to return to the U.S. to join the fight against Trump, but she vowed to "stand up" for those who cannot.

O'Donnell, who moved to Ireland in March, has been a frequent target of Trump. On Wednesday, he renewed his threat to revoke her citizenship via a Truth Social post, reigniting their long-running feud.

"As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

O'Donnell responded to the threat on her Substack Thursday.

"He can't do that because it's against the Constitution, and even the Supreme Court has not given him the right to do that... he's not allowed to do that. The only way you're allowed to take away someone's citizenship is if they renounce it themselves, and I will never renounce my American citizenship," she said. "I am a very proud citizen of the United States."

Trump first threatened to revoke the former talk show host's citizenship after she left the U.S. for Ireland.

"Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," he said at the time on Truth Social. "She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

