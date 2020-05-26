Rose McGowan slams New York Times reporter over alleged Tara Reade questions

Actress-turned-activist Rose McGowan criticized a New York Times reporter over the weekend for questions allegedly submitted to Tara Reade, accusing the Gray Lady reporter of using "tactics" to twist the minds of readers.

Times reporter Lisa Lerer – who is also a CNN analyst – apparently sought a detailed list of answers from Reade, who has accused the Democrats’ presumptive 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault, which the former vice president has denied.

BIDEN ACCUSER TARA READE DROPPED BY LAWYER AS REPORTS QUESTIONING HER WORK AS EXPERT WITNESS SURFACE

“BREAKING NEWS: New York Times ‘journalist’ sent these questions to Joe Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade. The public needs to see how @llerer and the ‪#NYT plan on twisting their minds. Now you can all see their tactics & how far they will go,” McGowan tweeted to accompany images of questions that Lerer allegedly sent Reade.

The questions included inquiries about the activism of Reade’s mother, various financial issues, why she relocated, if her ex-husband was ever a person of interest in an FBI probe, her college degree, how she knows three specific Russians, and various other topics.

“We heard that after your car was repossessed friends sold you their vehicles and let you pay it with a no interest loan that you struggled to make those payments and they took it back,” the reporter allegedly asked. “Is that true?”

TARA READE CALLS FOR RELEASE OF BIDEN RECORDS: WHY ARE THEY UNDER SEAL?

She was also allegedly asked about spousal abuse claims and about dating a Russian man. Another question stated, “On Quora, you followed three Russian individuals – Andrey Davydov, Dima Vorobiev and Alex Korolev. How was it that you came to know of them and follow them?”

It is not uncommon for a reporter to email specific questions to the subject of a report, but media watchdogs took exception with the specific questions allegedly asked by Lerer. It is not clear how McGowan obtained the questions.

“The questions reveal a bizarre window into the lengths supposed objective reporters are planning to go to discredit Reade - with laughable lines of inquiry that can be directly contrasted with the lack of any significant background digging for Christine Blasey Ford or other Kavanaugh accusers,” Fourth Watch editor Steve Krakauer observed.

TARA READE RESPONDS AFTER DC POLICE SAY HER SEXUAL ASSAULT COMPLAINT AGAINST BIDEN IS 'INACTIVE'

“The whole thread pulls back the curtain on a reporter itching to poke holes in the character of Reade, a woman who has come forward with accusations of sexual assault against a prominent Democratic politician. The hypocrisy here is obvious, but putting that aside - this form of journalistic character assassination gives all in the media a bad name,” Krakauer added.

Lerer and The New York Times did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lerer has not addressed the legitimacy of the questions on her Twitter account in the three days since they surfaced.

Some noted that the reporter was simply doing her job, but journalist Glenn Greenwald called the questions “disgusting” and multiple others took to Twitter to side with McGowan:

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP