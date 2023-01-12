Expand / Collapse search
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Published

Ronny Jackson torches AOC for 'ridiculous' gas stove claims: 'No scientific evidence' for this

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted claims that gas stoves cause brain damage after long-term usage

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Rep. Ronny Jackson fires back at AOC for gas stove claims: 'Ridiculous' Video

Rep. Ronny Jackson fires back at AOC for gas stove claims: 'Ridiculous'

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, on calls for Attorney Gen. Merrick Garland to launch a special counsel into Biden's classified documents and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's claims about the harms of gas stoves.

The Twitter dustup between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, on gas stoves boiled over Thursday, with Jackson slamming the environmentalist's "ridiculous" brain damage claims on "Fox & Friends First."

"There's absolutely no scientific evidence out there that demonstrates that this type of cooking is any more hazardous or dangerous than any other type of cooking," Jackson told Fox News' Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed ongoing exposure to nitrogen dioxide released by gas stoves causes "reduced cognitive performance" after Jackson Tweeted proponents of a ban would have to "COME AND TAKE" his stove from his "cold dead hands."

BIDEN'S WAR ON YOUR KITCHEN CONTINUES WITH PROPOSED GAS STOVE BAN

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed nitrogen dioxide (NO2) released by gas stoves can have harmful effects on users over time.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed nitrogen dioxide (NO2) released by gas stoves can have harmful effects on users over time. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"@aoc says gas stoves cause ‘reduced cognitive performance’ - yet she uses a gas stove? Is this a self diagnosis? AOC, as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves. Something WAY BIGGER is causing your decreased cognitive function!" he tweeted in response Wednesday, attaching a photo of a gas stove from one of AOC's own social media posts.

The commissioner for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg News that the agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, reportedly out of concern for the environment and people's personal health. 

Jackson argued the proposed ban is another effort by the left to force green energy initiatives and to control the public's "everyday lives."

BIDEN ADMIN TORCHED BY REP. GARY PALMER OVER POTENTIAL GAS STOVE BAN: ‘DESIRE TO CONTROL AMERICAN’S LIVES'

Gas stoves are under fire from leftists who claim they are harmful to the environment and personal health. 

Gas stoves are under fire from leftists who claim they are harmful to the environment and personal health.  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"This is going to be a huge burden for lower and middle class folks. There's like 187 million people in the country that have these gas stoves in their homes. It's 40% of the population," he said.

Jackson added that the transition to electric stoves would be "extremely expensive" and most Americans could not make the change easily.

"People can't afford to just go in and tear these stoves out covert what they have, and put a new electric stove in," he said.

TWITTER SLAMS AOC AFTER SHE SAYS GAS STOVES ARE LINKED TO BRAIN DAMAGE: ‘DEMS ARE LITERALLY INSANE’

How do Americans feel about a possible ban on gas stoves? Video

AOC also received a roasting from Twitter users who called out her rhetoric on gas stoves and brain damage, with actor Nicholas Tutora writing, "Dems are literally insane."

Actor Matthew Marsden asked Ocasio-Cortez, "How many [gas stoves] do you have?" in a separate tweet.

A gas stove ban would destroy our industry: Restaurant owner Stratis Morfogen Video

Since the ban was proposed in New York by Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, restaurant workers and chefs have voiced concerns over potential productivity losses, with some claiming the move could "destroy" their industry. 

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark and Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.

