Ronny Jackson torches AOC for 'ridiculous' gas stove claims: 'No scientific evidence' for this

The Twitter dustup between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, on gas stoves boiled over Thursday, with Jackson slamming the environmentalist's "ridiculous" brain damage claims on "Fox & Friends First."

"There's absolutely no scientific evidence out there that demonstrates that this type of cooking is any more hazardous or dangerous than any other type of cooking," Jackson told Fox News' Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed ongoing exposure to nitrogen dioxide released by gas stoves causes "reduced cognitive performance" after Jackson Tweeted proponents of a ban would have to "COME AND TAKE" his stove from his "cold dead hands."

"@aoc says gas stoves cause ‘reduced cognitive performance’ - yet she uses a gas stove? Is this a self diagnosis? AOC, as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves. Something WAY BIGGER is causing your decreased cognitive function!" he tweeted in response Wednesday, attaching a photo of a gas stove from one of AOC's own social media posts.

The commissioner for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg News that the agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, reportedly out of concern for the environment and people's personal health.

Jackson argued the proposed ban is another effort by the left to force green energy initiatives and to control the public's "everyday lives."

"This is going to be a huge burden for lower and middle class folks. There's like 187 million people in the country that have these gas stoves in their homes. It's 40% of the population," he said.

Jackson added that the transition to electric stoves would be "extremely expensive" and most Americans could not make the change easily.

"People can't afford to just go in and tear these stoves out covert what they have, and put a new electric stove in," he said.

AOC also received a roasting from Twitter users who called out her rhetoric on gas stoves and brain damage, with actor Nicholas Tutora writing, "Dems are literally insane."

Actor Matthew Marsden asked Ocasio-Cortez, "How many [gas stoves] do you have?" in a separate tweet.

Since the ban was proposed in New York by Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, restaurant workers and chefs have voiced concerns over potential productivity losses, with some claiming the move could "destroy" their industry.

