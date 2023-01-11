Twitter users celebrate Biden agency backtracking on gas stove ban: 'Paper straw people defeated again'

Twitter users mocked what appeared to be backtracking by the Consumer Product Safety Commission on the idea of banning gas stoves Wednesday.

The CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. suggested on Monday that a ban on gas stoves was "on the table" because of the "hidden hazard" of potentially harmful levels of nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide emitted by them. The news quickly received backlash from social media users, though some Democratic figures such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez supported the idea.

However, by Wednesday, CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric clarified that the agency as well as the Biden administration are not actively looking to ban gas stoves.

"Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways reduce related indoor air quality hazards. But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceedings to do so," Hoehn-Saric said in a statement.

TWITTER SLAMS AOC AFTER SHE SAYS GAS STOVES ARE LINKED TO BRAIN DAMAGE: 'DEMS ARE LITERALLY INSANE'

Twitter users pushed back against this statement, claiming that it was attempting to backtrack on the "trial balloon" of banning gas stoves after negative reaction.

"Chair doesn't like one of his commissioners saying the quiet part loud!" American Commitment President Phil Kerpen tweeted.

Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern exclaimed, "I see this as a win."

"They release these trial balloons, and bunch of senators and lawmakers defend the idea. When it backfires, dem columnists will mock people for reacting to it," The Federalist senior editor David Harsanyi said.

NBC News political reporter Allan Smith joked, "No gas? All brakes."

"DC residents are advised to shelter in place as the fiery remnants of a trial balloon rain down upon the city this afternoon," Breitbart News writer John Hayward wrote.

"Well that was ... fun?" Washington Post political reporter Aaron Blake tweeted.

Purple Strategies partner Rory Copper wrote, "America comes together to save gas stoves. Politically interesting as possible '24 candidate Gavin Newsom already banned them in California beginning in 2030."

"[P]aper straw people defeated again," Investment management firm partner Leigh Drogen tweeted.

RESTAURANT OWNER SOUNDS THE ALARM ON PROPOSED GAS STOVE BAN: ‘THIS WILL DESTROY OUR INDUSTRY’

Trumka initially attempted to push back against the backlash on Monday by issuing a tweet insisting that the agency is not planning to outlaw currently existing gas stoves but are considering to regulate new products.

"Thanks for your interest! To be clear, CPSC isn't coming for anyone's gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products. For Americans who CHOOSE to switch from gas to electric, there is support available - Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes a $840 rebate," Trumka wrote in response to a tweet by Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala.

Rep. Palmer had tweeted, "Over 40 million American households use gas stoves. This type of power should never have been given to unelected bureaucrats and it is time for it to end."

A senior administration officer also told FOX Business that the White House does not support banning gas stoves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although the CPSC and the Biden administration have supported green policies to incentivize electric homes by claiming health and environment concerns, CPSC spokesperson Patty Davis did not cite any specific studies regarding their interest in regulations when Fox News Digital reached out for a comment.

Fox Business' Aubrie Spady and Fox News' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.