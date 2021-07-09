Rep. Ronny Jackson: Biden admin cannot make COVID vaccines mandatory for Americans

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, ripped the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra for defending a possible door-to-door vaccine education push, telling "Fox & Friends" on Friday that it is not the government's job to mandate vaccines.

WHITE HOUSE DEFENDS DOOR-TO-DOOR VACCINATION PUSH AMID BACKLASH

RONNY JACKSON: "It is not the goal of the government or the job of the government, it shouldn’t be the goal of the government to mandate whether or not we get this vaccine. Let’s not lose track of the big picture here. Let me just start by saying, I got the vaccine. I looked at my own personal situation, decided my risk-benefit and got the vaccine.

...

It should be a personal choice for every single American. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this is still an experimental vaccine being used under emergency use authorization. The federal government does not have the right to tell Americans they have to get this vaccine and it is none of their business who has had it and who hasn’t had it. It’s another government overreach that fits right in the narrative that the Democrats do everything else with the Socialist Marxist Communist way they want to control your lives. I’m absolutely opposed to that.

