Ronna McDaniel rips California's mail-in voting order: 'Brazen power grab' that will create chaos

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday accused Democrats of using the coronavirus pandemic to try to upend election integrity.

“The Democrats filed over a dozen lawsuits to get rid of things like signature verification, how does that matter with coronavirus? We already have signature verification,” McDaniel told “Fox & Friends.”

McDaniel said that the push for mail-in voting is an “absolute brazen power grab" that will inject chaos into the election process in California.

“What he’s talking about is just sending ballots directly to registered voters. In L.A. County alone, there are 1.5 million more registered voters than there are adults in the state because California never cleaned up their voter rolls so there will be ballots littering the street," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said that of all of the states in the country that allow mail-in voting, none send ballots to inactive voters.

The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and California Republican Party sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Sunday, claiming an executive order sending mail-in ballots to all registered voters in the state is an "illegal power grab" that invites potential fraud.

Newsom's order, aimed at allowing voters to avoid exposure to coronavirus, will send ballots to all registered voters, including inactive voters. This has led to concerns that ballots sent to people who have moved or died will end up being filled out and submitted anyway unless voter rolls are inspected and cleaned out before ballots are mailed. Many Republicans have expressed concern that Democrats could try using these ballots improperly, to swing races in their favor.

“All they are trying to do is inject chaos into this election and that’s why the RNC has intervened with over a dozen lawsuits,” McDaniel said.

