Sen. Johnson questions new DoD guidance: Military should be more concerned about readiness than 'wokeness'

Senate Homeland Security Committee ranking member Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., reacted to the Department of Defense implementation of "continuous vetting" guidelines telling "America Reports" it’s "incredibly dangerous" and should be a concern to all Americans.

SEN. RON JOHNSON: The Department of Homeland Security has issued its guidance and listed some things that would concern them, put you in a category of a domestic terrorist, potentially. One is questioning the COVID gods. Some of the policies regarding COVID that failed miserably. I would have a target painted on my back. Or how about questioning the narrative that there were thousands of armed insurrectionists on January 6th, when there were not, but that’s not the narrative. I have questioned that. I guess I have another target on my back as a potential domestic terrorist. This is incredibly dangerous. It should concern every American. From my standpoint I wish the military were more concerned about military readiness than wokeness.

