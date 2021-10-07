Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Johnson questions new DoD guidance: Military should be more concerned about readiness than 'wokeness'

GOP senator, "The men and women that step up to defend our nation and freedom are heroes in my book"

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Johnson: Will I be labeled a domestic terrorist? Video

Sen. Johnson: Will I be labeled a domestic terrorist?

Wisconsin Republican reacts to Department of Defense implementing 'continues vetting' guidelines on 'Americas Reports'

Senate Homeland Security Committee ranking member Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., reacted to the Department of Defense implementation of "continuous vetting" guidelines telling "America Reports" it’s "incredibly dangerous" and should be a concern to all Americans.

SEN. RON JOHNSON: The Department of Homeland Security has issued its guidance and listed some things that would concern them, put you in a category of a domestic terrorist, potentially. One is questioning the COVID gods. Some of the policies regarding COVID that failed miserably. I would have a target painted on my back. Or how about questioning the narrative that there were thousands of armed insurrectionists on January 6th, when there were not, but that’s not the narrative. I have questioned that. I guess I have another target on my back as a potential domestic terrorist. This is incredibly dangerous. It should concern every American. From my standpoint I wish the military were more concerned about military readiness than wokeness.

