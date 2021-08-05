Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Johnson tears into Biden admin on 'Kilmeade Show': 'Lawless just like Obama admin'

Johnson says Biden ignoring Constitution with evictions ban, border crisis

Senator Ron Johnson calls the ban 'jaw dropping' and highlights the economic consequences.

The Biden administration is facing harsh backlash for a new ban on evictions, a move that some critics are calling unconstitutional. In an interview on the "Brian Kilmeade Show," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., called the administration "lawless" and pointed out the economic consequences of the eviction ban.

KEVIN MCCARTHY: BIDEN EVICTION BAN WAGING WAR ON SMALL BUSINESSES AND ‘BREAKING THE CONSTITUTION’

SEN. RON JOHNSON: This is jaw-dropping, it's just so brazen. Just like the Obama administration, the Biden administration is a lawless administration. He's not faithfully executing the laws. He's got an open border. He's ignoring the Supreme Court ruling. He's ignoring the Constitution. And there's the other side of the equation when it comes to rent. It's called the person who owns the property that has to keep it up, that has all the expenses of maintaining it. They deserve rent payments. 

This eviction moratorium should have ended a long time ago. I didn't even necessarily agree with it to begin with. You'd be better off providing people direct financial assistance as opposed to harming the other side of the equation, which is the landlords. Where's the compassion for those individuals? … This is so out of whack in terms of just economic realities. But that's the Democratic platform. That's what liberals are all about, making no sense whatsoever economically.

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

