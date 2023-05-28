Roger Waters calls out 'bad faith' and 'politically motivated' attacks against him by Jewish organizations

Roger Waters, the former Pink Floyd singer, pushed back against recent claims that his performance in Germany promoted antisemitism.

Earlier this month, Waters came under fire after a concert in Berlin featured the singer wearing an SS officer uniform with a red armband while holding a fake rifle. In addition, a large inflatable pig floated across the audience carrying Third Reich-style banners.

After images of the concert went viral, several Jewish organizations blasted the performer, including the state of Israel. Following the performance, police in Berlin also announced an investigation of Waters for "disturbing the public peace" along with an "incitement to public hatred."

Waters himself, however, insisted that the performance did not promote antisemitism and, in fact, proved his opposition to fascism. He also claimed that any attacks against him were in "bad faith."

"My recent performance in Berlin has attracted bad faith attacks from those who want to smear and silence me because they disagree with my political views and moral principles," Waters wrote in a Twitter post.

He continued, "The elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms. Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated. The depiction of an unhinged fascist demagogue has been a feature of my shows since Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' in 1980."

During the concert, large screens also displayed the names of victims presumed to have been killed by state actors, including George Floyd and anti-Nazi activist Sophie Scholl. The display became controversial after Holocaust victim Anne Frank’s name came after Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

"Good morning to every one but Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust," the State of Israel tweeted Wednesday.

Waters argued that "the name of Anne Frank" was a "permanent reminder" for his family about the rise in fascism, adding that that his parents fought in World War II.

"I have spent my entire life speaking out against authoritarianism and oppression wherever I see it," Waters said. "When I was a child after the war, the name of Anne Frank was often spoken in our house, she became a permanent reminder of what happens when fascism is left unchecked. My parents fought the Nazis in World War II, with my father paying the ultimate price."

He concluded, "Regardless of the consequences of the attacks against me, I will continue to condemn injustice and all those who perpetrate it."

Waters performed similarly back in 2013 wearing a Nazi armband and flying a pig-shaped balloon featuring images of dictatorial symbols next to the Star of David. The act was previously condemned by Anti-Defamation League national director Abraham Foxman.