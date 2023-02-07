Pink Floyd bandmates feud over member’s antisemitic, pro-Putin remarks: ‘Guess the reunion is off'

Legendary Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour slammed former bandmate and Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters on Twitter Monday.

Gilmour torched Waters’ history of antisemitic views and more recent defense of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s behavior in Ukraine in a blunt post on his Twitter account.

The "Comfortably Numb" guitar player endorsed a brutal post from his wife, author Polly Samson, who targeted Waters political views as well as numerous character flaws allegedly belonging to the former Pink Floyd bassist and singer.

She claimed that Waters is "antisemitic," "misogynistic" a hypocrite, and additionally, a lip syncher. Gilmour claimed Samson’s post was "demonstrably true."

In full, Samson tweeted, "Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense."

Adding insult to injury, Gilmour quote tweeted his wife’s post, and said, "Every word demonstrably true."

Gilmour and his wife’s tweets were clearly aimed at Waters’ history of comments and statements denounced as antisemitic, as well as his 2022 claim claiming that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was prompted by "extreme nationalists" in Ukraine.

As Fox News Digital reported, Waters also criticized the U.S. and Great Britain for supplying weapons to the Ukrainian war effort.

The other attacks in Samson’s Gilmour-endorsed tweet seemed to reflect the continuing tensions between the former band members who have been embroiled in a series of legal battles following Waters’ decision to leave the classic rock band in 1985.

Waters famously attempted legal action to compel Gilmour and remaining members of Pink Floyd to stop using the band’s original name. However, Waters’ legal strategy failed and Gilmour has continued to record albums under the Pink Floyd moniker since then.

Waters has since toured under his own name, still performing a large portion of his legendary band’s discography. Both Waters and Gilmour have reunited under the Pink Floyd name for only a couple of shows in recent years, but a serious Pink Floyd reunion has never materialized.

The recent Twitter slam alerted fans to the fact that the iconic former band mates' feud is still alive and well, and maybe more intense than ever.

Freelance journalist Alan Weston responded to Samson’s tweet, quipping, "Wow. I guess that means the Pink Floyd reunion is off then."

Sportswriter Ewan MacKenna lamented, "Pity to see it all end this way after so much genius."

Newsweek columnist and radio host Mark Davis wrote, "Yikes. #PinkFloyd feud cranked up to eleven."