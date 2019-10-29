Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach calls Tom Brady 'the best at what he does'

Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach told Fox News Tuesday that New England Patriots gunslinger Tom Brady is "an exception" to the rule by wanting to play football until he is 45 years old.

“He’s a fierce competitor," the Dallas Cowboys' legend said of Brady on "Your World with Neil Cavuto. "He’s the best at what he does ...He doesn’t want to quit." Staubach,77, also called Brady "one heck of a football player."

Brady, who turned 42 this past August, has led the Patriots to an 8-0 record through the first two months of the regular season, throwing for 2,251 yards and passing for 13 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

The Patriots quarterback told Westwood One Radio on Monday that "I certainly hope" to play for another three seasons.

"I think it is important for athletes to have short-term goals and long-term goals," he said. "I have set that number for a long time and I work pretty hard at it every day ... A lot of it is, I am not a robot out there. It is a lot of time and energy and I enjoy putting my time and energy in ... taking care of myself, [and] hopefully affording myself the ability to play as long as I want to play. I also really love the sport and I enjoy playing. Not many things have changed on that front.”

On Sunday, Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns to help the Patriots past the Cleveland Browns, 27-13. The win was Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's 300th victory as an NFL head coach, making him just the third man to reach that milestone along with Don Shula and George Halas.

Staubach, the 1963 Heisman Trophy winner for the U.S. Naval Academy, spoke about his career Tuesday, including the fact he did not join the Cowboys until 1969 --five years after he was drafted -- so that he could complete his required military service, including a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam.

After saying he has no regrets on how his career went, the Cowboys' star said he is still a fan of the game.

“I still love football,” he said.