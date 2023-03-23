Rogan calls out Joe Biden being in the 'lying business forever,' denying Hunter's laptop, 'China money'

Podcaster Joe Rogan spoke with mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal about the Biden family’s scandals being ignored by the same political establishment targeting former President Trump Wednesday.

Masvidal praised Trump amid his legal battles, saying the institutions targeting him are proof he defies the establishment, "That's how you know that he's doing something right, the one dude that's fighting for us, that’s actually for the people, they want to crucify him."

"They just don’t want him president again," Rogan said, noting later that Biden is "so old and so compromised." The host talked about Biden’s political past as well, suggesting he "was never an impressive guy," and claiming, "He lied a lot about his record and his education background, he lied about a bunch of things." He slammed Biden as a "goofy old politician" who has "been in that lying business forever."

Masvidal responded by recounting "the China money that he’s been getting for years, hooking up his son, the computer - denying the computer - when it's like ‘Bro, you can see it!’"

Rogan responded to each charge by exclaiming, "Crazy!"

Masvidal added, "Before the FBI declared that this was real, I was already watching videos of him. Like, ‘Bro, how are you going to say this is not real? It’s all over the f---ing internet.’ … They suppressed it before the election."

Rogan recalled how the Hunter Biden revelations were heavily restricted, "They suppressed it off of Twitter, and the fact that the liberals keep saying that there’s nothing to that, like, ‘What are you talking about?’ If that was Trump and Donald Trump Jr. was doing street crack with hookers in Vietnam and getting foot-jobs, you'd be -"

Masvidal interjected, "And getting $10 million from these places where he’s not equipped to have those types of jobs," while Rogan agreed and mentioned Burisma in the background.

Rogan said, "Yes, he was getting money from China and Ukraine. I mean, it’s wild."

"And those are the same people that he’s giving our tax dollars to," Masvidal replied, before adding that while he sympathizes for people in Ukraine, he is wary of America starting World War 3 by getting involved.

"It’s terrifying to me that the left are the ones that are behind this, encouraging it, when the left was always anti-war," Rogan said.