Supreme Court leak shows how far liberals will go to achieve their political ends: Severino

Judicial analyst Carrie Severino said Tuesday the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion shows the depths liberals will go to achieve their political ends.

"It’s absolutely jaw-dropping to have a leak like this," the Judicial Crisis Network president told "Fox & Friends."

Severino said there were only a handful of times the outcome of a case might have been leaked shortly before an opinion is released. Furthermore, Severino said no one was allowed to leave the building with any information whether it was a hard copy or flash drive.

"This is a very small tight network of people who would have had access to this opinion including really just the justices and their clerks. It shows to me the depth to which liberal activists are willing to go and presumably in this case a liberal activist clerk on the court are willing to go to try to achieve their political ends," she said.

The Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, according to the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.

The draft leak obtained by Politico was written in early February. It was not immediately clear if it has been rewritten or revised. The Court has declined to verify or disavow the document. Analysts have suggested the leak may represent an attempt to pressure a Supreme Court justice to change his or her vote on the pivotal case.

Until an official opinion is signed and released by the Court, Roe v. Wade remains the law of the land. Drafts circulate and change, as do votes.

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned, abortions would be left for the states to decide.

Severino said that the leaker may have assumed releasing the draft opinion would encourage the court to potentially change direction.

"Because drumming up protests and potentially violence like we started to see last night, some of the protests at the court. It’s almost as if there is no American institution they are unwilling to destroy in order to achieve their extreme policy goals."