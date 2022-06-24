Roe v. Wade overturned: Washington Post columnist thanks Donald Trump, hails 'greatest pro-life president'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservative Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said every pro-lifer should say four words today: "Thank you, Donald Trump."

"Overturning Roe v. Wade has been the overarching, seemingly impossible goal of the pro-life movement for almost five decades. Now that it has finally been achieved, four words should be on the lips of every pro-life conservative today: Thank you, Donald Trump," Thiessen, a Fox News contributor, wrote for the Post.

The Supreme Court, by a 6-3 vote, overturned the landmark 1973 abortion ruling on Friday, in a stunning but expected move following the leak of a majority draft opinion last month. The Court's six Republican-appointed justices, including Trump's picks Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, voted in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case to allow Mississippi to implement a 15-week abortion ban. In order to uphold the ban, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The decision has drastic political and cultural implications as individual states now have the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice altogether.

Thiessen said Trump's "chaotic" presidency was worth it for the legacy he left in the courts, most notably its highest one. Gorsuch replaced the late conservative justice Antonin Scalia, maintaining a 5-4 conservative majority, while Kavanaugh replaced swing vote Anthony Kennedy. Barrett was swiftly nominated and confirmed in 2020 after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal heroine.

"His nominations of Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett have made him the only Republican president in six decades to have a perfect record in appointing judicial conservatives. His picks have transformed the court," Thiessen wrote.

He scolded Chief Justice John Roberts, a George W. Bush appointee who has rankled the right at times by siding with the liberal justices on issues like upholding the Affordable Care Act and illegal immigration. He also recounted how other Republican presidents had mixed records on nominating conservative voices, such as George H. W. Bush bringing in both Clarence Thomas and David Souter; the latter would prove to be a liberal voice, while Thomas has been arguably the most reliable conservative on the Court since he was seated.

"Democrats have a virtually perfect record in appointing Supreme Court appointments. Their justices never defect to the conservative bloc on important cases. Not so for Republicans — until Trump. With his picks, Trump batted a thousand. And his perfect record will transform the court’s jurisprudence for a generation — with far-reaching consequences not only for unborn life but also religious liberty, free speech, Second Amendment rights, the separation of powers and limited government," Thiessen wrote.

Thiessen's piece noted the immense significance of the 2016 election, as had Hillary Clinton won instead, the Supreme Court would look radically different. A critic of Trump's unfounded claims about a stolen 2020 election, he wrote he was nevertheless grateful for his presidency, if just for making overturning Roe v. Wade a reality.

"Millions of precious unborn lives will be saved as a result of this decision. And Trump made it possible," he wrote.

"I hope he does not run again in 2024. But I’m sure glad he ran and won in 2016. Whatever else history says about him, he’s secured his place as the most consequential president when it comes to the Supreme Court — and our greatest pro-life president as well."

Trump praised the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, telling Fox News Digital that the ruling "will work out for everybody."

"This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump told Fox News.

When asked if he had a message for any of his supporters who may be pro-choice, Trump told Fox News: "I think, in the end, this is something that will work out for everybody."

"This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged," Trump said.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, all appointed by Democrats, dissented the majority opinion Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. In remarks to the nation on Friday, President Biden said it was a "sad day" for the country and called on Congress to codify abortion rights.

