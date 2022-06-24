Roe v. Wade overturned: Conservative media rejoices over Supreme Court righting 'grievous wrong'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservative media members jumped for joy on Friday as the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, with the pro-life contingent declaring a "grievous wrong" had been righted.

Right-leaning media watchdogs and outlets didn't hide their glee at the news, which had been expected following the leak of a draft opinion last month indicating the conservative majority planned to overturn the controversial abortion ruling.

"Praise God," The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway tweeted.

"Country owes a HUGE debt of thanks to all the pro-life human rights activists, scholars, lawyers, politicians, parents, pastors, health care workers, etc., who labored for 50 long and hard years to bring the country to this moment of liberation from Roe. THANK YOU," she added.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

The ruling effectively ends recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and gives individual states the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice altogether.

The ruling came in the court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican-led state of Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to strike down a lower court ruling that stopped the 15-week abortion ban from taking place.

The Dispatch's David French, who has also argued religion liberty cases, called it a "great day for American justice."

"A grievous wrong has been corrected," he tweeted. "This ruling was decades in the making, through long and patient legal, political, and cultural advocacy. But this fight is not over. Far from it. The struggle to build a culture of life continues."

"This is a tremendous day for human rights in America. It is a victory for kindness, decency, & humanity, & a defeat for cruelty," National Review's Dan McLaughlin wrote.

"An absolute GLORIOUS day for LIFE in America! Praise God!," tweeted NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck, a conservative media watchdog.

SUPREME COURT'S ROE V. WADE DECISION: READ THE DOBBS V. JACKSON WOMEN'S HEALTH RULING

Other right-leaning media figures simply called it a "great day."

Seth Dillon, CEO of the satire site The Babylon Bee, declared there was never a constitutional right "to kill unwanted children. It was imaginary, immoral, and indefensible. Today's landmark ruling corrects a longstanding, grievous error."

"It’s a great day for life. A great day for the restoration of constitutional jurisprudence. It is just a great day," former assistant U.S. attorney Andrew McCarthy said while reacting on Fox News.

Other conservatives were more temperate in their reaction, such as CNN commentator Alyssa Farrah Griffin, who said being pro-life couldn't just be a "slogan against abortion."

TWO MOTHERS, TWO VIEWS: THE FIGHT OVER ROE V. WADE

"It means supporting the most vulnerable moms & kids. Which includes: more funding for rural healthcare, paid parental leave, more investment in foster care & adoption, access to contraceptives, & other critical programs," she wrote.

CNN's S.E. Cupp wrote this week she was pro-life but did not support overturning Roe v. Wade, saying she wanted it to remain safe, legal and rare. "Whatever your position, this is a massive, seismic shift in American life as most of us knew it," she tweeted Friday.

The initial leak of the opinion draft that indicated the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade sent the mainstream and liberal press into a panic in May, while stoking hope among conservatives that a goal of pro-lifers for decades was finally within reach.

On CBS Friday, legal correspondent Jan Crawford summed up the wrenching debate at the heart of the matter.

"This has been portrayed as the first time the court is reversing a decision to take away a right," she said. "But to hose on the other side and in this majority opinion, that’s the wrong analysis. This is a decision that is extending a right, as they would put it, to the unborn and that Roe took away."