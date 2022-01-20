Ex-Labor Sec Reich roasted for blaming Sinema assault tweet on Republicans: 'Take some f---ing responsibility'

Former Democratic Labor Secretary Robert Reich was ridiculed on Thursday after he tried to blame conservative media for distorting an earlier tweet where he suggested Senate Democrats should have given Sen. Kyrsten Sinema , D-Ariz., the "backs of their hands" over her filibuster stance.

"Tonight, Republican senators lined up to shake Kyrsten Sinema's hand," Reich wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "Democratic senators should have given her the backs of their hands."

REICH SUGGESTS DEMOCRATS SHOULD ASSAULT SINEMA OVER FILIBUSTER STANCE

Reich took to Twitter hours later to explain that he deleted the tweet because "it was widely misinterpreted and distorted by conservative media," arguing that"back of the hand" is an "idiom for rebuke."

His explanation did not sit well with online critics, who noted his poor attempt to blame conservatives for a tweet he drafted.

"Just admit it... you hate women, conservative media, and women IN conservative media," conservative journalist Beth Baumann wrote.

"Only one 'idiom' here," author Carol Roth quipped.

"'Back of the hand' is an idiom to strike someone in the face with it," said Newsbusters deputy managing editor Nicholas Fondacaro.

"Be that as it may, maybe go with a better word choice?" Townhall editor Rebecca Downs reacted.

First Amendment lawyer Ari Cohen also weighed in, writing, "Nobody misinterpreted or distorted anything. Take some f---ing responsibility."

Sinema has been the subject of sharp and even personal attacks from the left for maintaining her support for the filibuster. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., didn't care about Blacks and minorities in an interview last weekend.

Reich, now a professor at the University of California-Berkeley, served in the Clinton administration. The left-wing economist has made appearances on CNN and MSNBC over the years to give his thoughts on political and economic matters.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.