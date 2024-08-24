Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to appear on 'Fox News Sunday' in 1st exclusive interview after endorsing Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will speak with Fox News on Sunday in his first exclusive interview after he announced that he was suspending his campaign and throwing his support behind former President Trump.

Fox News Sunday will air the first exclusive interview with RFK Jr. with host Shannon Bream. The interview will air at 2pm Eastern Time on Fox News Channel on August 25th.

"I've made the heart-wrenching decision to suspend my campaign and to support President Trump. This decision is agonizing for me because of the difficulties it causes me, and my children and my friends," Kennedy said on Friday afternoon.

At a press conference in Phoenix, Ariz., Kennedy accused the Democratic Party of waging "continual legal warfare against both President Trump and myself," and running "a sham" Democratic primary election that he said prevented him from having a fair shot at the White House.

Following his announcement, political analysts and data experts have been debating the effect of Kennedy dropping out of the race on the campaign battle between Trump and Vice President Harris.

CNN host Erin Burnett cited a recent New York Times/Siena College poll showing Kennedy with 6% support in Arizona and Nevada and 5% in Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania in a segment on Friday.

Kennedy's recent alliance with Trump has sparked speculation as to his possible role in a Trump administration, should the former president prevail in November.

Kennedy, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and son of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated, initially launched his presidential bid as a Democrat in a primary challenge to President Biden. But later he sought an independent run after being pushed out by the party.

His endorsement of Trump threw a wrench in the news cycle that was previously dominated by Harris, who officially accepted the Democratic nomination at the DNC convention in Chicago just one month after Biden withdrew from the race.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.