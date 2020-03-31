Sen. Portman wants to hold off on new coronavirus aid bill until we 'see how this one works'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, joined "Your World" Tuesday to discuss the prospect of another multi-trillion-dollar coronavirus aid bill, which has been floated by members of both parties as well as President Trump.

"Let's see how this one works. $2.3 trillion is a lot of money," Portman told host Neil Cavuto of the aid package enacted last week, noting that more funding had been appropriated through that bill than in an entire typical congressional year.

Portman added that he expects there to be holes in the measure that need to be filled with earmarks, such as more funding for rural hospitals.

"In Ohio, we are hurting right now," he told host Neil Cavuto. "I don't know if there will be enough in here to cover the deep concerns that we have particularly with our rural hospitals. The revenues are down and expenses are up."

Portman reminded Cavuto that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is among those calling for more aid bills, tried to jam unrelated expenditures into an urgent piece of legislation -- but again added that more may need to be done to fight the virus' effects on the country.

"[Pelosi's demands were] in part a wish list, and in part things that related to stimulus that you would want to do once the health crisis behind us," he said.

According to Portman, more measures to stimulate the economy should be looked at once the viral contagion begins abating, but the medical community currently needs Congress' attention the most.

"People aren't able to make things," he said. "Consumers are not going to go to restaurants. They're not going to go to retail establishments. We aren't going to go back to work and school until the crisis is abated," he said.

"That is when you work to these stimulative initiatives like the tax cuts that we did a few years ago, which were very helpful."