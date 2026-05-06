Riley Gaines fires back at Alex Cooper’s graphic dating advice: ‘It is not empowerment. It is poison’

Outkick podcast host Riley Gaines is taking aim at "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper, calling the podcaster's graphic dating advice to women "poison" rather than empowerment.

"What's she peddling? It is not empowerment. It is poison," Gaines said on "The Riley Gaines Show" on Wednesday. "And I feel like it's time we say it out loud."

Gaines' comments follow a viral clip from Cooper's April 5 episode where the media mogul encouraged listeners to abandon traditional dating "rules" in favor of casual sex.

"So, kiss them the first date , f------ sleep with them the first night. Like, I don't care," Cooper told her audience. "You have to go based on what feels good to your body and what feels right to you."

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Gaines accused Cooper of turning "hook up culture into a sport," arguing that the real "rot" at the core of her message to women is its foundation in hedonism.

"She talks about treating intimacy like this casual transaction. But I think the real rot at the core of her message is the hedonistic mantra, you know, like 'What feels good is good,'" Gaines said.

This message isn't "liberating" but instead leads down a road of damaging consequences for young women, she argued.

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"Women should do literally the exact opposite of everything that she tells you to do," Gaines said. "This message is so harmful. This advice, it is a recipe. It's a recipe for heartbreak and regret and guilt and shame and broken families."

Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast has remained one of the top podcasts for the past few years and recently secured the No. 4 spot among U.S. podcasts in Edison Research’s first-quarter 2026 rankings .

Her high-profile guests have included former Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Gaines said Cooper's popularity is an indictment of the current culture.

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"Alex Cooper's success alone is proof of how far we've fallen. But the good news is we do not have to accept it," she said.

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Gaines concluded her message urging moms to be vigilant about the kind of messages their daughters are being inundated with in the media.

"Your girls are currently under siege," Gaines warned. "They're hearing that their worth is in how they like perform in the bedroom, not who they are in their hearts, not who God knows them to be, not who He created them to be."

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"Tell your daughters the truth that real empowerment comes from self-respect and boundaries and saving intimacy for someone who earns it," she continued. "Teach them that what feels good in the moment often leads to lifelong regret."

A representative for Cooper did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.