Alex Cooper pushes back on TikTok dating rules with graphic first-date advice on 'Call Her Daddy'

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"Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper is attracting attention for her provocative dating advice on a recent episode of her popular show.

During the April 5 episode, "Making Dating Fun Again," Cooper pushed back on dating "rules" she said are popular on TikTok, including advice against kissing on a first date.

"No, I completely disagree with you," Cooper said. "No kissing on a first date? Well, sometimes I f----- them on the first date! How about that TikTok?"

"If a first kiss feels right, it feels right," she added. "The first kiss at the end of the date is seriously what they write movies about and songs and books, okay?"

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Cooper went on to tell listeners in graphic detail about sexual activity with her now-husband when they were dating, adding, "You do not need to be denying yourself pleasure to prove some arbitrary point."

"So kiss them the first date, f------ sleep with them the first night. Like, I don't care. You have to go based on what feels good to your body and what feels right to you," Cooper said.

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Cooper also told her listeners not to listen to comments from their "prude" friends.

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"And so, if you have some f------ friends that are prudes that are like, ‘You should never kiss on the first date. You're going to give them the wrong impression, and they're just going to think you're a whore.’ Okay, maybe for you, Cassandra, but I'm about to let him in my back door all night," Cooper said.

The clip was reposted to X over the weekend, where it drew nearly 3 million views.

"Call Her Daddy" ranked No. 4 among U.S. podcasts in Edison Research’s first-quarter 2026 rankings.

A representative for Cooper did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

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