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Alex Cooper pushes back on TikTok dating rules with graphic first-date advice on 'Call Her Daddy'

The viral clip was reposted to X over the weekend, where it drew nearly 3 million views and counting

By Kristine Parks Fox News
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"Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper is attracting attention for her provocative dating advice on a recent episode of her popular show.

During the April 5 episode, "Making Dating Fun Again," Cooper pushed back on dating "rules" she said are popular on TikTok, including advice against kissing on a first date.

"No, I completely disagree with you," Cooper said. "No kissing on a first date? Well, sometimes I f----- them on the first date! How about that TikTok?"

"If a first kiss feels right, it feels right," she added. "The first kiss at the end of the date is seriously what they write movies about and songs and books, okay?"

Alex Cooper posing on the red carpet

Alex Cooper poses on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of "Call Her Alex." (Getty Images)

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Cooper went on to tell listeners in graphic detail about sexual activity with her now-husband when they were dating, adding, "You do not need to be denying yourself pleasure to prove some arbitrary point."

"So kiss them the first date, f------ sleep with them the first night. Like, I don't care. You have to go based on what feels good to your body and what feels right to you," Cooper said.

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Cooper also told her listeners not to listen to comments from their "prude" friends.

Alex Cooper poses on red carpet in black dress

Alex Cooper at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Chad Salvador/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

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"And so, if you have some f------ friends that are prudes that are like, ‘You should never kiss on the first date. You're going to give them the wrong impression, and they're just going to think you're a whore.’ Okay, maybe for you, Cassandra, but I'm about to let him in my back door all night," Cooper said.

The clip was reposted to X over the weekend, where it drew nearly 3 million views.

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"Call Her Daddy" ranked No. 4 among U.S. podcasts in Edison Research’s first-quarter 2026 rankings.

A representative for Cooper did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

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Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.

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