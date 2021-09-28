Rick Scott rips Dems' 'disgusting' spending bills: 'They're bankrupting this country'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Tuesday ripped the Democrats' "disgusting" push to "suspend" the debt ceiling, claiming they are "bankrupting this country."

SENATE GOP BLOCKS DEMOCRATIC BILL TO FUND GOVERNMENT, RAISE DEBT CEILING

RICK SCOTT: I believe we've got to get our house in order. I believe we've got to stop this wasteful spending. You’re seeing it. You're seeing this inflation all over the country. Gas prices, food prices, car prices, home prices. It's hurting the poorest families in this country. This has to stop.

The Democrats don't want to be responsible for this, but they want to be responsible. They want to do the 1.9 trillion dollars they did in April. They want to do this 3.5 trillion, which is going to take our debt to 45 trillion dollars. I mean, Americans are not going to pay for this. But the Democrats want to suspend the debt ceiling so nobody has to vote on a number. That's all they want.

They don't want to be responsible. They don't want to tell the public the truth. They are bankrupting this country and causing significant inflation for the poorest families in this country. It's disgusting what the Democrats are doing right now.

