Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rick Scott rips Dems' 'disgusting' spending bills: 'They're bankrupting this country'

Senator says Dems' spending plans will push inflation higher, hurt poor families

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Rick Scott rips Dems push to ‘suspend’ debt ceiling: ‘Bankrupting this country, it’s disgusting’ Video

Sen. Rick Scott rips Dems push to ‘suspend’ debt ceiling: ‘Bankrupting this country, it’s disgusting’

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on the infrastructure bill.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Tuesday ripped the Democrats' "disgusting" push to "suspend" the debt ceiling, claiming they are "bankrupting this country."

SENATE GOP BLOCKS DEMOCRATIC BILL TO FUND GOVERNMENT, RAISE DEBT CEILING

RICK SCOTT: I believe we've got to get our house in order. I believe we've got to stop this wasteful spending. You’re seeing it. You're seeing this inflation all over the country. Gas prices, food prices, car prices, home prices. It's hurting the poorest families in this country. This has to stop. 

The Democrats don't want to be responsible for this, but they want to be responsible. They want to do the 1.9 trillion dollars they did in April. They want to do this 3.5 trillion, which is going to take our debt to 45 trillion dollars. I mean, Americans are not going to pay for this. But the Democrats want to suspend the debt ceiling so nobody has to vote on a number. That's all they want. 

They don't want to be responsible. They don't want to tell the public the truth. They are bankrupting this country and causing significant inflation for the poorest families in this country. It's disgusting what the Democrats are doing right now.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Senate GOP stop Democrats from pushing to raise debt ceiling Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.