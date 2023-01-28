Rhode Island high school staff solicits ‘donations’ to pay cartel ‘coyote’ who brought student to U.S.

According to leaked emails confirmed by local school officials, an assistant principle at a Rhode Island high school solicited "donations" from school staff members to pay off a cartel coyote who brought one of its students to the U.S.

Screenshots of the email shared to Twitter, Friday, revealed that Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey asked school staff to help an unnamed student meet his goal of raising $5000 to pay off the cartel member that brought him across the border into the U.S.

Harvey claimed the student was only $2000 short of his goal and needed support.

The assistant principal’s note, which appeared to be sent to the entire faculty and staff of the high school, stated, "We have a student who came to America with ‘Coyote ,’ which is a group that helps people. This group gives you a time frame to make a payment of $5000 dollars to those, who bring them to the state."

The subsequent segment of Harvey’s email read, "Our student needs our urgent support to raise another $2000 to meet his goal of $5000 by February 1st, 2023." The text’s font was in bold and highlighted, relaying urgency to staffers to pay off the human smuggler.

Harvey concluded her note with the request that donations be made by Friday, January 27. It said, "Please consider helping if you can by donating on Friday. Melanea will be around to collect money between 8:00-8:45am."

The assistant principal’s signature could be seen clearly in the Twitter screenshots. It included her name, title and pronouns – "she/her/hers."

An image of an email allegedly sent to Mount Pleasant High School staff by Principal Tiffany Delaney was shared to Twitter as well. In the memo, Delaney said, "I was informed there was an email seeking financial support for one of our students. I appreciate the faculty and staff contributing to a cause that supports a student, but the nature of the request is not appropriate."

Delaney added, "All funds contributed will be returned and we will seek more appropriate methods to support out students."

Fox News Digital reached out to staff at Mount Pleasant High School staff and Providence Public School officials to confirm the veracity of the emails. Providence Public School District Chief Communications Officer Nick Domings provided the outlet with a statement.

Domings claimed, "I can confirm that the email in question was sent to staff at Mount Pleasant High School. The school’s principal immediately took steps to have a retraction issued when she learned of the email. The Providence Public School District is now investigating. We will not be commenting further on ongoing personnel matters to ensure the proper processes can take place."

During an interview with local radio host Matt Allen on the "Matt Allen Radio show," Providence Teachers’ Union President Maribeth Calabro confirmed the existence of the emails as well. She told the host that she first heard about the email from an inquiry Allen left on her voicemail. She then sought confirmation from Mount Pleasant High School staff, which she received.

Calabro explained, "You informed me through your voicemail and then I reached out to folks at the school, and they confirmed that it was in fact an email sent by the assistant principal. And I also heard since then that the principal of the building has weighed in and retracted the email and said that any moneys that were taken or whatever would be returned."