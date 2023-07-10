RFK Jr. says he would prosecute Fauci as president if 'crimes were committed:' 'He caused a lot of injury'

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , said Monday that he would prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci for his actions during the coronavirus pandemic if he is elected president and his attorney general determined that "crimes were committed."

The Democratic challenger to President Biden made the comment on "Jesse Watters Primetime" during a wide-ranging interview where he was pressed on his conspiratorial views on vaccines, his past claims that the CIA was involved in the assassination of his uncle President John F. Kennedy and the nature of his 2024 challenge to Biden for the Democratic nomination.

Referencing Kennedy's book "The Real Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health," Fox News host Jesse Watters asked the Democrat why he believes Fauci is "the devil" and whether he stands by his earlier pledge to prosecute the former NIAID director as president if he or the National Institutes of Health played a role in the Wuhan lab leak.

"If there were crimes that he committed, of course, I would tell the attorney general to prosecute him, not hold off," Kennedy replied.

YOUTUBE CENSORS ANOTHER RFK JR INTERVIEW, KENNEDY SAYS PLATFORM PROTECTING POLITICAL ESTABLISHMENT

Kennedy has publicly sparred with Fauci over his handling of the pandemic, frequently challenging the former White House advisor's positions on public health policies and vaccines. Kennedy did not explicitly say whether he believes Fauci is guilty of committing a crime, but accused him of causing "a lot of injury" by not making treatments more accessible to Americans during the early stages of the outbreak.

"I think that he particularly, by withholding early treatment from Americans, we racked up the highest death count in the world," Kennedy said.

RFK JR HAILS IN OVER $6M SINCE LAUNCHING DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY AGAINST CHALLENGE AGAINST BIDEN

"We only have 4.2% of the globe’s population, but we had 16% of the COVID deaths in this country and that was from bad policy," he added. "There are countries that did the opposite of what we did that provided Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, other early treatments to their populations and had 1/200th of our death rate. There are many, many things we did wrong in our country and some of those were I would say…some of the things that were done by health officials at that time, that they knew they would be harmful."

RFK Jr's comments come days after Fauci proclaimed that Kennedy's growing popularity could lead to people "unnecessarily dying" if they are influenced by his unchecked vaccine theories while describing his recent rise in the polls as "concerning" during a Daily Mail interview.

Asked by Watters why he touts the unfounded theory of childhood vaccinations being linked to autism, Kennedy said he feels the public misunderstands his general opinions on the subject.

"I do believe that autism does come from vaccines but I think most of the things people believe about my opinions about vaccines are wrong," Kennedy said. "You know, all I have said about vaccines we should have good science. We should have the same kind of testing, placebo - controlled trials that we have for every other kind of medication. Vaccines are exempt from pre-licensing placebo-controlled trials. So there’s no way that anybody can tell the risk of all those products or even the relative benefits of all those products before they are mandated and we should have that kind of testing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The candidate, who is a scion of arguably the nation’s most famous family political dynasty, trails far behind Biden in the latest polls in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, but stands in the teens in most of the surveys.

