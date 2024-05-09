RFK Jr. says he supports abortion 'even if it's full term'

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he opposes any government restrictions on abortions, "even if it's full term."

Appearing on Wednesday's installment of "The Sage Steele Show," Kennedy was pressed about this abortion stance.

"I have been probably one of the leading, arguably one of the leading people in this country for medical freedom and for bodily autonomy," Kennedy told Steele. "I think with abortion, every abortion is a tragedy. Many of them leave permanent trauma on the woman. But I think, ultimately, I don't trust government to have jurisdiction over people's bodies. I think we need to leave it to the woman, her pastor and to, you know, her spiritual advisors or physician, whatever, to make those decisions."

After teasing his policy plan to combat the number of abortions in the US, Kennedy clashed with Steele over late-term abortions, insisting they're extremely rare and that there are usually "extenuating circumstances" behind those decisions.

"I think there's a really, really good argument, a compelling argument, that the state has an interest in protecting a fully-formed fetus. I absolutely think that that argument is very convincing. But again, I come down to the fact that I don't trust the state," Kennedy said. "I think we need to trust the woman and I don't think that that's a satisfactory outcome, because there's always gonna be instances where bad things happen."

"So, in other words, keeping it as is with Roe v. Wade having been overturned and leaving it up to the states to determine if and when a woman can have an abortion," Steele followed.

"No, I wouldn't leave it to the states," Kennedy responded. "We should leave it to the woman. We shouldn't have government involved."

"Even if it's full term," Steele said.

"Even if it's full term," Kennedy replied, later adding, "I think we have to leave it to the woman, not the state. I think we should do everything in our power to make sure that never happens and everything that we can do. But I think, ultimately, you know, nobody sets out to do that. And there are always some kind of extenuating circumstances that would make a mother make that kind of choice, a terrible, terrible choice which is, you know, you can't overstate how bad that is. And I think, ultimately, we have to trust women."

Kennedy's abortion stance made headlines last year after NBC News reported that he supported limiting abortions to 15 or 21 weeks into the pregnancy.

His campaign later clarified his position, alleging he misunderstood the question, saying in a statement, "He does not support legislation banning abortion."

Abortion has become a major issue on the campaign trail since the historic Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Several Republican states have passed legislation limiting abortion, while Democrats have successfully won ballot initiatives in various states to liberalize abortion laws.