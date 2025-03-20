RFK Jr. details first baby formula review in decades amid concerns over contaminants, supply chain

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is setting his sights on baby formula production, launching a probe with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over contaminants, including heavy metals.

"We're not saying that there is dangerous levels of heavy metals in formula," RFK Jr. said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

"There's a report in Consumer Reports that says that there are high levels, although none of them violate the current safety guidelines."

Kennedy criticized past FDA practices, saying the agency has failed to adequately test for heavy metals in formula. He said the new initiative will address this issue and ensure formulas meet modern safety and nutritional standards. According to Kennedy, many formula recipes have not been thoroughly reviewed since the late 1990s.

"We're going to review the formulation for the first time since 1998 and really make sure … this is the healthiest product that our kids can have," he said.

The initiative, called "Operation Stork Speed," is likely a nod to former President Donald Trump’s "Operation Warp Speed," which accelerated COVID-19 vaccine development.

The new program aims to review the nutritional content of infant formula, test for heavy metals and other contaminants, encourage manufacturers to develop new formulas, and improve clarity in nutrition labeling.

Kennedy also emphasized the importance of increasing domestic formula production, calling reliance on imports a "national security issue." He argued that expanding the number of formula manufacturers could improve quality and reduce prices.

"It's a very narrow market right now, which means there's only really four companies that are almost all of our baby formula," he said.

"And when there's no competition, you're going to get high prices."

As part of the initiative, the government will ease regulatory barriers, allowing companies to modify ingredients without excessive red tape.

Kennedy also reiterated his concerns about food dyes and chemical additives in processed foods, particularly those not commonly used in Europe. He linked these ingredients to rising health issues in the U.S. and announced that HHS is reviewing the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) designation, which allows certain food ingredients to bypass extensive safety reviews.

"As that [GRAS] designation expanded, the industry began taking advantage of it," Kennedy said.

"That's why we have 10,000 ingredients in our food in this country. In Europe, they only have 400."

He argued that these unregulated additives contribute to the country’s high rates of chronic disease and pledged to remove GRAS exemptions for many products.

"We are going to get rid of the GRAS standards for new products. We're going to go back and review all of these old ingredients to make sure that they are safe. And we're going to encourage these companies to get rid of them as quickly as possible," he said.