Reuters video journalist Issam Abdallah killed in Lebanon

A Reuters video journalist was killed in Lebanon Friday while covering the ongoing war that began last weekend when Hamas launched terror attacks on Israel.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed. Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live signal. We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues," Reuters said in a statement.

"Reuters journalists Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh also sustained injuries and are seeking medical care," Reuters continued. "Our thoughts are with their families at this terrible time."

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith became emotional when covering the tragic death.

"We pray for his family," she said. "We thank him for his journalism, a life gone way too soon."

The Associated Press reported Friday that an Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on Israel's border with Lebanon. Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV, said two of its employees, Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, also were among the wounded, according to the AP.

Others wounded were not yet identified by their respective outlets.

On Saturday, Hamas terrorists committed the worst attack on Israel in its 75-year history, killing at least 1,200, many of them civilians, and taking upwards of 150 hostages. Israel then declared war on Hamas, and many quickly suspected terror group Hezbollah would join Hamas.

Journalists from around the world have been coming to Lebanon out of concern that war might break out between Hezbollah and Israel.

Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli military posts on the northern border Friday as Israel wages war against the Palestinian terror group Hamas to its south. Israeli Defense Forces said they retaliated with tank and artillery fire towards the fire from Lebanon.

