Republican accuses DOJ appointees of 'obstructing justice' to suppress Biden bribery allegations

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., accused political appointees at the Department of Justice of keeping bribery allegations against the Biden family in the dark. On "America's Newsroom" on Friday, Donalds argued the FBI form with information on the alleged bribery should have been publicly released long ago and said it could be considered obstruction of justice.

REP. BYRON DONALDS: You have political holdovers and political appointees at the Department of Justice who were obstructing justice so that this matter was never brought to the light of day. Last thing, you also have our current secretary of state who led this letter of 51 people in our intelligence community who said that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation. And we now know that is a lie. So I think that the FBI has nothing to stand on as far as I'm concerned. This form should have been released to the public long ago. …

And if they obstructed justice, if they stopped the investigation or stopped charges coming forward, that's high crimes and misdemeanors. It gets no simpler than that.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden allegedly "coerced" Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky to pay them millions of dollars in exchange for their help in getting the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company fired, according to allegations contained in an unclassified FBI document released Thursday by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Grassley said he released the document, which describes an alleged criminal bribery scheme involving Biden and a Ukrainian business executive, so that the American people can "read this document for themselves without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats."

The document in question is an FBI-generated FD-1023 form, which Grassley acquired via legally protected disclosures by Justice Department whistleblowers, according to the senator's office.

That FD-1023 — a confidential human source (CHS) reporting document — reflects the FBI's interview with a "highly credible" confidential source who detailed multiple meetings and conversations he or she had with a top executive of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings over the course of several years starting in 2015. Hunter Biden, at the time, sat on the board of Burisma.

