White House reporters befuddled by brief Trump statement on stock market: 'Weird as s--t'

White House reporters were left befuddled by President Donald Trump's brief statement about the stock market Tuesday afternoon, with one remarking afterward it was "weird as s--t."

Trump spoke in the White House briefing room for a little over a minute to tout the Dow Jones Industrial Average passing 30,000 for the first time, calling it a "sacred number" and congratulating the American people for the milestone. He then departed to shouted questions from assembled reporters.

A hot mic on CSPAN caught reporters sharing their surprised reactions after Trump left, with one saying, "that was weird as s**t." Another appeared to say it was "one of the stranger" briefings he had attended.

The strange scene was emblematic of the historically strained relationship between Trump and the reporters covering him the last four years. Trump has repeatedly called the press "fake news" and "the enemy of the people," and reporters have frequently blurred the lines between journalism and commentary in their coverage of him.

JIM ACOSTA SAYS TRUMP WILL JUST BE ANOTHER 'CRACKPOT' ON INTERNET AFTER JAN. 20

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta retweeted multiple accounts that recapped the "s**t" moment but did not respond to a query as to whether he made the comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has made few public appearances and not taken any questions from reporters since Election Day. While he has said he will continue to contest the results, he announced on Twitter Monday that he had approved the beginning of the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden.