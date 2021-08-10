Rep. Zeldin: Cuomo 'needed to resign' after nursing home scandal and shady book deal

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., said on Tuesday that though New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual assault scandals, there are lingering investigations into his other alleged misconduct.

"Andrew Cuomo needed to resign. The rest of us knew this before today and Cuomo just got the memo," Zeldin told "America Reports."

Zeldin said that Cuomo’s statement following his resignation seemed like he was trying to "clearly skirt the repercussions for his actions." The lawmaker added that the governor appeared to be defending himself against the accusations

"What can't get lost during all of this news today are all of the other investigations and allegations that are out there," he said.

Zeldin added that there are still plenty of families like Fox News' Janice Dean's who are looking for accountability with the nursing home deaths scandal. New York Attorney General Letitia James' findings that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women have dominated talk about an ongoing impeachment inquiry against him. However, the embattled Democrat will also face intense scrutiny over his handling of the state’s nursing home crisis during the coronavirus pandemic.

LEO TERRELL BLASTS CUOMO AFTER GOVERNOR'S RESIGNATION: 'APPALLING TO TRY TO JUSTIFY DEVIANT BEHAVIOR'

"There is an investigation into the preferential treatment for his testing for his family and private residence done by the State Department health officials moving the samples to the front of the line," Zeldin noted.

New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine detailed the scope of the impeachment probe during a hearing on Monday. The committee’s inquiry into whether Cuomo should be impeached began last March but has gained momentum since the release of James’ damning report detailing the governor’s conduct.

Aside from the scathing response to the sexual harassment claims, Cuomo had faced bipartisan calls to resign for months amid allegations that his office significantly underreported the number of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes. In January, James’ office concluded Cuomo’s team may have undercounted the number of deaths by as much as 50%.

LEO TERRELL BLASTS CUOMO AFTER GOVERNOR'S RESIGNATION: 'APPALLING TO TRY TO JUSTIFY DEVIANT BEHAVIOR'

Zeldin's comments came shortly after Cuomo on Tuesday announced his resignation effective in two weeks, amid a sexual harassment probe following accusations brought by 11 women who worked for him.

Before announcing his resignation, Cuomo accused state investigators of bias, saying the report accusing him of sexually harassing 11 women from 2013 to 2020 in violation of state and federal law is evidence of a "lack of fairness in the justice system."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Zeldin noted another investigation into Cuomo’s misconduct that is generating fewer headlines.

"There was that over $5 million self-congratulatory book deal and an investigation for using his staff to help write it," Zeldin said.

"I'd imagine that some of these investigations we may not hear is much about going forward. Maybe there's going to be a dead-end that we are going to be asking what happened to this. We need closure and accountability for more. This can't just be the end of the story today."