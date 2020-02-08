Rep. Steve Scalise: 2020 Dems fumble while Trump closes out 'great week'

While President Trump enjoyed a "great week," Democrats seeking to replace him stumbled in Iowa and on the debate stage, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said Saturday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends: Weekend," Scalise said Trump "dominated" in terms of delivering on his promises.

"Great week for the president," the Louisiana Republican said.

On Tuesday, Trump gave the annual State of the Union address. On Wednesday, the president was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial. On Thursday ,the White House confirmed the killing of terror leader Qassim al-Rimi in Yemen. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the economy added 225,000 jobs in January.

Scalise went to the Iowa caucuses on Monday supporting the president's team and said that while Trump showed "excited" voters what he was able to do for them, 2020 Democrats showed what they couldn't do, thanks in part to botched caucus tallies.

"The Democrats showed on the other side they can't even learn to count, let alone manage the economy or take over your health care," he said. "So I think that was a great contrast."

The congressman also told host Pete Hegseth that the president hit his third State of the Union speech "out of the ballpark," while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was literally "becoming unhinged," ripping up her copy of the address.

Scalise noted that the jobs report had the "best [economic numbers] in generations."

He criticized Democrats running for president for opposing the missile strike that killed an Iranian general linked to terror attacks on the grounds that he posed no imminent threat.

"I mean, what are you doing when you can't kill a terrorist who not only killed hundreds of men and women in uniform, but was in Iraq later that day plotting to kill more Americans? And, they wouldn't do that," Scalise said.