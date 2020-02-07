Greg Gutfeld on Iowa and impeachment aftermath: Democrats 'eating themselves alive'

Greg Gutfeld weighed in on the disarray within the Democratic Party following the end of the president's impeachment trial and the Iowa caucuses disaster, saying the party is "eating itself alive."

"I want to talk about Iowa. Saying it's in disarray ... it's like saying the Grand Canyon is a hole," Gutfeld said Friday on "The Five." "This was their first day of school and they showed up wearing their dad's golf bag with their mom's wedding dress over it. There is something seriously irrevocably wrong about it."

IOWA DEMS RELEASE '100 PERCENT' OF CAUCUS VOTE TOTALS SHOWING BUTTIGIEG AHEAD, AMID CALLS FOR RECANVASS

The Iowa state Democratic Party has absorbed the bulk of the political blows over their mishandling of Monday’s caucuses — which resulted in a severe delay in results and lingering questions over who actually won the contest.

Gutfeld said that Americans deserve a a victory lap as much as President Trump for sitting through the Senate impeachment trial.

"Trump, we're talking about Trump's victory lap," Gutfeld said. "We deserve a victory lap because we were put through, what, two months of this crap, six months of all of this crap."

"The Greg Gutfeld Show" host contrasted the Republican and Democratic parties.

"The contrast between the Republican Party, whose numbers and appeal are growing, and the Democratic Party, whose numbers are going down right now. You got three metrics for the Republican Party. You have jobs, which are soaring. You got satisfaction, which is soaring. You got wages, which are going up," Gutfeld said. "What are the Democrats counteroffer? Division, impeachment, race baiting, 'cancel culture,' going after people in their own party for saying the wrong thing."

"It's a hateful, hateful place. The Democratic Party was supposed to be about compassion and love, and they're eating themselves alive," Gutfeld said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.