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CNN panelists erupt over taxing the ultra-wealthy as one defends Elon Musk's billions as 'deserved'

One panelist called billionaires 'hoarders' while the other warned overtaxing would drive earners out of New York

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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CNN panelists clash over New York's proposed pied-à-terre tax Video

CNN panelists clash over New York's proposed pied-à-terre tax

New York Post columnist Lydia Moynihan and 'PoliticsGirl' podcast host Leigh McGowan enter a heated debate over taxing New York's wealthiest.

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CNN panelists Lydia Moynihan and Leigh McGowan clashed Saturday over taxing the wealthy, with tensions boiling over during a debate over New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s anti-capitalist rhetoric as well as a Democratic proposal to tax luxury second homes owned by the ultra-wealthy.

The exchange escalated after Moynihan, a New York Post columnist, defended billionaires like Elon Musk, arguing they have "deserved every single penny" of their wealth while crediting capitalism with raising overall living standards.

"That's the most ludicrous statement you've ever made," McGowan fired back, bringing heat to the discussion.

"They are making money off the American taxpayer, off the American government, after deals with SpaceX. I don't know why you're shilling for these people. It's nuts."

NEW YORK MAYORAL HOPEFUL ZOHRAN MAMDANI SLAMS CAPITALISM ON CNN, CITES MLK TO DEFEND SOCIALISM

Lydia Moynihan and Leigh McGowan

Lydia Moynihan, left, sits onstage during the Unmasking Hate… Exposing Extremism panel at Unite Against Extremism on April 29, 2026 in New York City.; Leigh McGowan, right, at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hilton on Mar. 7, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for End Jew Hatred / The Lawfare Project; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Moynihan pushed back against the "PoliticsGirl" host, stressing that capitalism has improved quality of life and warning that overtaxing the wealthy could drive high earners out of places like New York, where top taxpayers already shoulder a disproportionate share of the burden.

"With [Elon Musk's] money, he's literally letting blind people see, he's letting paralyzed people walk," Moynihan said, referencing the work of Musk's company Neuralink.

"I want him to have money, not Elizabeth Warren, who's gonna funnel it to fraud."

BILL MAHER CALLS OUT BERNIE SANDERS, SAYS HE'S TIRED OF HEARING THE RICH DON'T PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE OF TAXES

Zohran Mamdani speaking during a rally

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani backed a proposal to tax luxury second homes owned by non-residents, targeting ultra-wealthy property owners. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The back-and-forth came as the panel debated a proposal from New York Democrats, including Mamdani, that would impose a tax on luxury second homes valued above $5 million.

Supporters like McGowan say the measure would generate hundreds of millions in revenue while targeting ultra-wealthy property owners.

"It's like a pied-à-terre tax. It's going to make about $500 million dollars a year for the city, 98% of the city is for it. I don't know why we wouldn't want that," she said.

'WE'RE TAXING THE RICH': NYC MAYOR MAMDANI TOUTS NEW $500M-A-YEAR TAX ON LUXURY SECOND HOMES

A person holding a placard reading just tax the rich already at a protest in Rennes

A person holds a placard reading "just tax the rich already" during a demonstration in Rennes, northwestern France, on Sept. 10, 2025. (Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images)

"This idea that you can afford to live in a $200-million-plus home that you don't actually live in and you can't afford to pay more taxes is kind of insane," McGowan added, comparing the ultra-wealthy to "hoarders" with a "mental problem" for amassing their wealth.

"I think this hurts no one. I think we have to stop defending the people who are hoarding their wealth."

Moynihan shook her head, visibly frustrated, then launched into a takedown of McGowan's comments:

"In New York, about the top 1%... pay about 50% of the taxes, so if you look at the numbers, I think Mamdani is going to be in a tough spot because people will continue to leave," she said. "That's just the reality."

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Moynihan: Mamdani Doesn't Realize How Much The Big Apple Really Needs Billionaires Video

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CNN's Abby Phillip eventually interjected, cutting off the back-and-forth to acknowledge that, while capitalism has been a source of prosperity, some of the wealthiest would not be in their position if not for help from the federal government.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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