Rep. Scalise: GOP will have 'full agenda' to fix Biden's problems

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday that the GOP will make their agenda on border security and energy very clear to Americans.

REP. STEVE SCALISE: I can tell you we're going to be bringing a border security bill through the House. We will debate how to secure America's southern border. We will debate how to secure America's southern border bill. Mayorkas, you might as well get him a parking spot. He's going to be testifying a whole lot, as will many other Biden officials in open hearings where we can hold them accountable and get real answers. And then let's pass legislation through the House to show the country how to do it. Biden will have to answer what he signs or veto that bill… I think the country is going to be getting more engaged in these things, whether it's, you know, we're going to bring legislation to lower gas prices, to have a sound energy policy and show the country how it can be done. So we're not just against what he's doing, which is bad. We're going to have a full agenda to show how to fix these problems that are facing our country.

