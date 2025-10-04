Rep. Nancy Mace demands death penalty for South Carolina murder suspect, urging AG Bondi to step in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is calling for the death penalty for Alexander Dickey, a career criminal charged with the murder of college student Logan Federico, whose father supports getting justice for a "lunatic on a rampage."

Dickey allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Logan Federico during a home invasion in Columbia, S.C., on May 3. Dickey, 30, is a convicted felon with a criminal record that includes 40 arrests, according to Mace.

"They had their chance with Alexander Dickey, and they blew it — that's why Logan's not here," her father, Stephen Federico, said Saturday on "Saturday in America."

"Logan deserves a fair trial. This is ridiculous," he told host Kayleigh McEnany. "This guy — ‘career criminal' — I don't even know if that describes it the right way. He was a lunatic on a rampage."

Mace shared on social media her letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Bryan Stirling, urging the federal government to intervene in Dickey's prosecution.

"We believe the severity of these crimes, including the murder of an innocent 22-year-old girl, clearly demands the death penalty," Mace wrote.

The letter details the alleged crimes Dickey committed leading up to Logan Federico's murder: "On the evening of May 2, 2025, Alexander Dickey fled a traffic stop by University of South Carolina police, smoked methamphetamine, wrecked his vehicle in a residential neighborhood, and then proceeded to burglarize two homes in the neighborhood."

While burglarizing a third home, according to Mace's letter, Dickey entered Logan Federico’s bedroom armed with a stolen 12-gauge shotgun and shot her at point-blank range. It adds that he stole her credit cards, fled in a stolen vehicle and went on a shopping spree.

Mace called out the South Carolina attorney general's office for its "soft-on-crime" policies and Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson, who previously said he would not yet pursue the death penalty.

Stephen Federico appeared before Congress in September to plead for stricter crime policies.

"Think about your kids," he told lawmakers on Sept. 29. "Think about your child coming home from a night out with their friends, laying down, going to sleep, feeling somebody come in the room and wake them… forced on her knees, with her hands over her head, begging for her life."

In his plea, Stephen Federico cited Dickey's 39 prior arrests and 25 felonies.

Mace pointed to Executive Order 14164, in which President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Justice to "pursue the death penalty for all crimes of a severity demanding its use."

Mace argued there is sufficient evidence for the DOJ to charge Dickey under the Hobbs Act, which carries a possible death sentence.

"We are concerned South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who has never prosecuted a death penalty case, has politicized and acted unprofessionally in this matter, which could irrevocably jeopardize the State's ability to get justice for Logan’s family."

Stephen Federico echoed Mace's calls for the federal government to intervene.

"The state of South Carolina — the solicitors in any of those offices — don't deserve Logan's case. They failed her already," he told McEnany. "Why do we want to let them fail her again? Period. This is a federal case that needs to be pushed that way, and I applaud Ms. Mace to do that."

Bondi has not yet publicly responded to Mace's letter.