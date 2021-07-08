Rep. Mace: 'Marxist ideology' should not be taught in American schools

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace joined "America Reports" and blasted the highly controversial critical race theory. The criticism comes after Randi Weingarten, the head of the nation's second-largest teachers union, accused GOP lawmakers of bullying teachers over their teachings of CRT.

REP. NANCY MACE: The last time I checked, bullying would be arresting a parent at a school board hearing who was exercising their First Amendment rights, and it was on Fox News earlier this week when I heard about the father of a student in Virginia who was arrested for speaking out against critical race theory. And I myself as a Republican have been a victim of political violence. My house was just graffitied - it four weeks ago. So we are seeing divisions on both sides of the aisle and political violence ratchet up, and to point fingers and continue to label the left or the right that way is wrong. We need to take responsibility and be accountable as a parent particularly on a Marxist ideology being shoved down the throats of American children, teaching them they are inherently racist, and that is wrong.

