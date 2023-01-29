Rep. Jim Jordan clashes with NBC's Chuck Todd over FBI 'abusing power': 'Did the FBI not do its job?'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, clashed with NBC "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd on Sunday over the FBI "abusing" its power with regard to its decision to investigate parents after the National School Board Association likened them to domestic terrorists.

"You talk about the FBI abusing power when it comes to parents and the school board. School board members were getting death threats. These weren’t idle things, parents just yelling and screaming. These were actual death threats to elected officials and the FBI got a tip. Should they not look into a death threat when an elected official gets a death threat?" Todd asked Jordan.

Jordan noted that the National School Boards Association (NSBA) wrote the Biden administration on Sept. 29, 2021 and that it took the FBI less than a month to respond and act on possible threats.

The NSBA'a letter suggested some clashes between school boards and parents might amount to domestic terrorism.

"The school board writes a letter on September 29. Five days later the attorney general of the United States issues a memorandum to 101 attorneys’ offices around the country saying set up this line they can report on. Sixteen days later, Chuck, the FBI sends out an e-mail to agents all across the country saying put this designation on parents reported on the snitch line that the attorney general set up. So all that happens, think about it, September 29th, October 4th, October 20th. That all happens in 22 days. When have you ever seen the federal government move that fast?" Jordan said.

Jordan added that twenty-five parents were investigated as a result of the "snitch line" and that zero were charged.

"The FBI did its job. Did the FBI not do its job? If they were trumping something up wouldn’t they be arrested? I mean you are trying to create a controversy out of the FBI following up a tip," Todd responded.

Todd read two threats from Loudon County, Virginia, and Dublin, Ohio, and asked Jordan if these threats should be investigated.

Jordan argued that the FBI's investigation of parents would have a "chilling impact" on other parents who want to speak up at school board meetings.

"The chilling impact on First Amendment free speech is what we care about. This committee is about protecting the Constitution in particular the First Amendment," he said.

The White House agreed to cooperate and work in "good faith" with Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee to investigate the administration's "misuse of federal criminal and counterterrorism resources" in their efforts to "target" parents at school board meetings.