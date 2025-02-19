Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggests voters better off with 'sleepy Joe'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, suggested during "The View" on Wednesday that Americans might have been better off with "sleepy Joe," AKA former President Joe Biden, and said Democrats needed to "do better at education."

"Soon you will understand why it’s important to maybe have somebody that isn’t loud and ridiculous and maybe sleepy Joe is what we wanted because we could at least sleep at night," Crockett said, as Joy Behar agreed and said, "Amen, child," referencing the lawmaker's back and forth with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Crockett for her response to President Donald Trump's approval rating and said, "70% believe that he’s fulfilling his promises," appearing to reference a CBS/YouGov Poll, published on Feb. 9. The co-host also said that 45% of Americans think Democrats should be more moderate.

"My takeaway is just like the election, we've got to do better at education. People don’t understand, but you will understand when those hospitals in rural America start closing down even more. You will understand when you don’t have your Social Security. You will understand when your Medicaid, your Medicare goes away. You will understand as planes continue to fall out of the sky," she responded.

Griffin asked Crockett about what Democrats needed to do to get their "mojo back" earlier in the interview.

"Like the rest of the world, we’ve got a bit of whiplash, because for some people, even those that voted for him, they said, well, we’ve been here before, and we didn’t fall apart the last time he was here, so we won’t fall apart this time," she said.

Crockett argued that Trump was "10 times worse."

"This is literally not even partisanship, in my opinion, at this point. This is incompetence," she said. "I know earlier y’all was talking about bring back the Bushes. I’m with you, honey."

The co-hosts agreed, as Sunny Hostin emphasized "Democratic norms."

Griffin asked if she supported Democrats shutting down the government as a bargaining chip.

"I absolutely support that we should not be voting for this funding bill because it is going to gut the things that we care about, and I don’t believe that we can enter into good faith negotiations with people that literally could care less about their word," she said.

"We saw what happened with the continuing resolution that kept the government open 'til March 14. Because Elon sends out a tweet that changed the trajectory of negotiations that had taken place with duly elected members of the House, the Senate, as well as the president."

"So my concern is, this guy has decided that after moneys were appropriated, to literally turn off the spigot of money just at will because he wanted to do it, who is to say that if we enter into good faith negotiations, and we get some of the things that we feel like are good for the American people that he won’t just do what he wants to do and ignore the stuff he doesn’t want to do, so I don’t think that we should be voting for this. They have a Trump trifecta," she continued. "Y’all better figure it out."