Rep. Gonzales on Texas school shooting: We are tired of the inaction, politics

Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, who represents the Uvalde community, empathized with parents Thursday as shock turns to anger following the Robb Elementary School shooting. On "America Reports," Rep. Gonzales demanded action instead of politics on the issue of school safety.

REP. TONY GONZALES: What I'll say is Uvalde is very personal to me, I grew up very close to Uvalde. And in Uvalde, we're still in a state of shock, but that's starting to wear off and reality is starting to set in. And you're going to see the emotions go from shock to anger. And we have every right to be angry because we are tired of the inaction. We are tired of the politics that come in and swoop in and try to swing this one way or another. This is about how do we solve this problem going forward? The minute that gunman entered the school, deaths were destined to occur.

