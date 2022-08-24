Rep. Gimenez rips Biden's student loan handout program: 'A slap in the face'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez slammed the Biden administration's spending agenda on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday ahead of the president's expected announcement on his much-anticipated student loan handout program.

CARLOS GIMENEZ: I think it's ridiculous. It's really a slap in the face of the people that chose not to go to college. And so you got most of this money is going to go to people in the upper 60% white collar went to college it was their own choice. They decided to go to college and put this debt on themselves. And now, you know, everyday hardworking Americans are going to have to pay that, you know, basically bail them out and pay higher taxes in order for them to get this bailout. I think that's not the right thing to do and certainly adding another $300 billion to the deficit. But again, you know, the Democrats just are going to spend, spend, spend, spend trying to buy you really trying to buy votes before the November midterms.

