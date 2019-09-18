Matt Gaetz: Lewandowski hearing revealed 'true fissure' among House Democrats

This week's House Judiciary Committee hearing -- with testimony from former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski -- revealed just how fragmented and disorganized the Democratic Party is, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Wednesday on Fox News' "Hannity."

"Corey Lewandowski was very precise," Gaetz, a member of the House panel, told host Sean Hannity, "and House Democrats looked like a dog that had chased a car and then caught it and then did not know what to do about it."

Tuesday's five-hour hearing descended into chaos as Democrats hurled insults and accusations at a combative Lewandowski.

COMBATIVE LEWANDOWSKI FRUSTRATES DEMOCRATS, AS IMPEACHMENT-PROBE HEARING DESCENDS INTO DISARRAY

At one point, committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., told Lewandowski his “behavior in this hearing room has been completely unacceptable,” and said holding Lewandowski "in contempt" was "certainly under consideration."

Gaetz noted there seemed to be a split among the panel's Democrats, with some appearing embarrassed by their side's questioning of Lewandowski.

"Behind closed doors we're seeing a true fissure in the Democratic Party," Gaetz said.

The congressman said he believes some Democrats are questioning the "strategy" utilized by others in the party.

"I think this division among Democrats shows that they have a losing strategy and it is consistent with all of the polling that says that the American people want us focused on immigration, border security -- the key issues," Gaetz said.

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.