Rep. Dingell tells a skeptical Tapper he might 'have to visit' her in an internment camp if Trump wins

Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell surprised CNN’s Jake Tapper by insisting that former President Trump has shared plans to put people into internment camps if he’s re-elected.

Dingell was asked by "The Lead" host on Monday how she felt about various Arab American Michigan voters protesting President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, while other Muslim leaders recently endorsed Trump at a rally.

Although she acknowledged the Muslim and Arab American community is not a monolithic voting bloc, Dingell argued they need to be told Trump would only be harmful to them.

"The Arab American community needs to be reminded and cannot forget. He wants to ban Muslims. He wants to deport Muslims, and he wants to start internment camps. And that‘s what we are busy talking to every voter. He‘s telling you what he‘s going to do. Believe him," Dingell said.

"Internment camps?" Tapper asked.

"Yes. He has talked internment camps," Dingell argued. "You know what, Jake, you may have to visit me in one. I get worried enough when he talks about what he‘s going to do to his political enemies, but he has talked about them in this with different groups of people."

Tapper remarked, "Well, I've heard him talking about rounding up undocumented migrants and, obviously, for that, you would need some sort of camp. But what do you mean internment camps for Muslims and Arabs?"

"He has spoken about that in different audiences. I don't have the exact citation right here, but I'll find it for you. And he‘s been very clear," Dingell said.

Multiple Muslim leaders endorsed Trump during a rally in Novi, Michigan, Saturday afternoon, citing his pledge to end the wars overseas.

"We, as Muslims, stand with President Trump because he promises peace, not war!" Imam Belal Alzuhairi said.

"We are supporting Donald Trump because he promised to end war in the Middle East and Ukraine," Alzuhairi said. "The bloodshed has to stop all over the world, and I think this man can make that happen. I personally believe that God saved his life twice for a reason."

