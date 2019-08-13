Muslim scholar says Trump 'more committed' to protecting religious freedom abroad than Obama, Bush

The Trump administration has done more for religious freedom around the world than former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, according to a Muslim scholar.

Dr. Qanta Ahmed, member of the Council on Foreign Relations, noted on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that President Trump has been "extremely aggressive" in his commitment to protecting religious freedom around the world, especially for Christians, who are the most persecuted group.

"This president, in particular, more than President Obama and more than President George Bush, has been committed to protecting the religious freedom of Christians."

Ahmed added: "The United States and President Trump have particularly empowered those Christians to prosecute the genociders, the ISIS perpetrators, and pursue them until kingdom come, which is excellent. But we need to do more; but I think the president is capable of that."

The Muslim scholar's comments came on the heels of the Trump administration's Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in Washington, D.C., which gathered persecuted believers from all over the world, the largest gathering of its kind.

Ahmed pointed out, that while Islamic countries have cracked down on Christianity, especially in the cradle of Christianity in Iraq, countries like China and North Korea continue to be No. 1 on the list. In North Korea, it is illegal to be a believer and China has been taking more and more aggressive approaches to try to crack down on any form of Christianity not approved by the Communist government.

But the author of "In The Land of Invisible Women" pointed out the importance of Christianity's presence in Arab countries, where they are the minority.

"In the Muslim-majority countries, if the Christians survive, democracy can survive," Ahmed added. "40 percent of the world's Christians are now in the Americas, including the United States, a big sanctuary for Christianity. So if Christianity is not surviving, democracy is not surviving."