Rep. Al Green, D-TX, blamed "invidious discrimination" for being removed from President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress, as well as his subsequent censuring, on "The Breakfast Club" on Friday.

Green was removed from Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night after repeatedly disrupting the beginning of the president's speech.

House lawmakers voted to censure the 77-year-old congressman on Thursday. Ten Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the measure. Green himself voted "present," along with first-term Rep. Shomari Figures, D-Ala.

Host Charlamagne Tha God asked Green why he believed he was removed for disrupting Trump's speech on Tuesday, but Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-CO, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, were not after they similarly disrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech last year.

"You said that the speaker was doing his job, so if that's the case, why didn't Democratic speakers do their job and kick out Joe Wilson when he yelled out at Barack Obama, ‘You lied.’ Why didn't they do their job and kick out Marjorie Taylor Greene, or Boebert, like why don't they do their job?" questioned Charlamagne.

Green blamed this perceived disparity of punishment on "invidious discrimination," particularly in the House of Representatives.

"There is invidious discrimination in the House of Representatives. I’m a son of the segregated South. The rights that the Constitution recognized for me, my friends and neighbors denied," said Green. "I had to sit in the back of the bus, the balcony of the movie, drink from a colored water fountain and my relatives who committed some crimes were locked up in the bottom of the jail. I know what invidious discrimination looks like. The Klan burned a cross in my yard. I know what it smells like."

The congressman continued, relating his past experiences of discrimination to the current situation he is in.

"I was in filthy waiting rooms and I’ve been in places where I didn’t want to be. And I know what it sounds like. I’ve been called all kinds of ugly names. So I know invidious discrimination," said Green, adding, "And when the speaker decided that I would be removed, and then there was this motion, this resolution to censure me, it became obvious to me that I was not being treated as others were. And candidly speaking, it is invidious discrimination, harmful discrimination."

Later on in the show, Green touched on his efforts to bring new articles of impeachment against Trump, calling him a "threat to democracy."

"If he defies court orders, at that moment, dear brothers, and sister, he will become a dictator, and we will be living under a dictatorship. He is a threat to democracy."

Charlamagne pushed back on Green, telling the congressman that he's "sick of that talk" from Democrats.

"I'm going to be honest with you, Congressman Green, I've called him a threat to democracy quite often, but I'm sick of that talk. The reason I'm sick of that talk is because Democrats don't ever act like he is," said Charlamagne. "Even when they were in power the last four years with Biden, that didn't stop the so-called fascism. So why should we ever believe anything that comes out of Democrats' mouths ever again about any of this?"

Green responded by thanking the host for his question, and laying out his reasoning for not waiting until Trump "becomes a dictator" before introducing new articles of impeachment against him.

"I have said that we should not wait until he becomes a dictator to try to remove him. Now I understand that we don't control the House, but that doesn't mean that we can't still bring articles of impeachment because if the courts can't stop him, and he has control of the generals, because all of those generals that he appointed have to pledge fealty to him." claimed Green. "If he has control of the generals, the courts can't stop him and the House of Representatives of Republicans won't stop him. Then that leaves it to us. There are 435 of us. We each have the authority, the ability, to bring articles of impeachment, and I'm going to do that."

This isn't the first time Charlamagne called out Democrats for labeling Trump as a "threat to democracy."

Charlamagne expressed his disillusionment with Democrats after seeing viral videos of former President Barack Obama and Trump talking with one another at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral in January.

"I'm sure everybody saw the video of Barack Obama and Donald Trump being all chummy, chummy, Barack Obama showing his teeth. Here's the reason I don't like that," Charlamagne said, adding, "I've been alive 46 years. I have never heard people refer to a political opponent, or liken them to Hitler. Never said, never heard them, never heard them be called a fascist."

His co-host, Andrew Schulz, then jumped in and asked, "But why are they all hanging out and chumming it up with Hitler? I don't get it."

"That's my point," said Charlamagne. "My point is, if you're going to have that rhetoric, keep that same energy."

