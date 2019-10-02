Red-meat studies reversing previous data 'changed my views,' Dr. Marc Siegel says: 'Go eat a steak'

A new dossier of studies into red meat consumption concluded there are reportedly far fewer links to health problems than previously believed, which is stunning, according to Dr. Marc Siegel.

The studies, released in the Annals of Internal Medicine, changed Siegel's view on the supposed dangers of eating too much red meat, he told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"It changed my views and it made me wonder about all the Democratic attacks lately on our gaseous cattle friends that we actually rely on for red meat," he said, noting the studies included millions of participants. "I have to re-look at red meat."

Siegel said beef and other meats are high in protein, B-vitamins and zinc and that the danger likely lies in what is consumed with the meat -- whether it be french fries or other starchy, heavy foods.

"It's more of a lifestyle thing," he said. "Maybe we should be eating our steak with a salad or Brussels sprouts."

Host Tucker Carlson noted humans began as hunter-gatherers and it therefore seemed unlikely that humans would evolve to suffer adverse effects from eating red meat.

In response, Siegel suggested that processed meats and those with added nitrates might be the cause of some health problems.

He stressed that all such foods should still be consumed in moderation.

"Shame on you out there that are throwing out all our great hamburgers," he remarked. "Go eat a steak."