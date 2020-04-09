Recovered coronavirus patient on donating plasma to help others: 'A great feeling'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

It was an amazing experience to be able to donate plasma and potentially save lives, recovered COVID-19 patient Jason Garcia said Thursday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, the California aerospace engineer said that having the opportunity to give back after so many had helped him while he was infected "felt great."

Garcia also told Henry that his diagnosis was initially a shock.

"It surprised us," he stated. "The chances at the time were just very low and I wasn't traveling to any hotspots. So, it was a shock to us."

However, he also noted that he got over the virus fairly quickly and it "wasn't too bad."

"I had shortness of breath for a short amount of time, but other than that I wasn't in any medical distress," Garcia said. "The isolation was the hardest part. Especially with my 11-month-old. She kind of wanted to crawl and come see Daddy. They had to pull her away from the door. So, that was the hardest part.

"It felt great to have the opportunity to donate and the fact that my plasma can go out to three people and...potentially save three people's lives...So, hearing that especially after getting the diagnosis, you know, you kind of have the dream and all the negative things associated with testing positive for a deadly disease to turn around and turn it into a life-saving opportunity, it felt amazing," he remarked.

"And, it's really easy," Garcia continued. "Donating is pretty much like giving blood. You just sit in the chair a little longer. So, just the fact that something so simple can help a lot of families and a lot of people that you know are suffering right now -- it's a great feeling."