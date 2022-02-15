Expand / Collapse search
Leo Terrell on ‘woke’ school board facing recall in San Francisco: The kids have been damaged

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell on San Francisco Unified School Board recall election being held today.

While the San Francisco school board is facing recall, Fox News contributor and former schoolteacher Leo Terrell told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that "the damage has been done" to kids by politicians who play politics "at the expense" of school children.

SAN FRANCISCO LOCALS REACT TO MASK MANDATES ENDING: 'WE CAN'T BE MASKED UP FOREVER'

LEO TERRELL:  When you damage, when you hurt children, even in the most progressive city... San Francisco the parents have had enough. Education is fundamental. It is a constitutional right. Public education is fundamental. And these school board members play wokeism: renaming schools, changing the names of schools and keeping these children home. The damage has been done. They lost quality time in school because of politicians who want to play politics at the expense of school children.

