Reaction to Hamas attack leaves some Jewish writers in Hollywood feeling 'shocked, afraid'

Some Jewish American writers in Hollywood are expressing concern over the seeming unwillingness by entertainment industry executives to condemn antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel.

"There are divides that never really get talked about," screenwriter Barry Schkolnick, who has worked on shows like "Law & Order" and "The Good Wife," told The New York Times in a story published Sunday. "This has brought them to the surface, and it’s hurtful and disorienting."

He added, "A lot of people have pointed to the statements — important statements — the union made about Black Lives Matter and everything else. Now, suddenly they’re rendered mute?"

"There has been a sense of community in the [Writers Guild] and taking care of each other over the past five months — and then, suddenly, silence when Jewish members needed support," Schkolnick said.

Producer Jeremy Steckler said that "the lack of support feels like they’re punching me in my heart and in my identity."

Steckler continued: "I’ve never been somebody who’s been highly attentive to identity or specific religion," he said. "I’ve always just thought I was in this little bubble and everyone’s supportive, and it’s L.A. and no big deal. It’s really in the last week, have I woken up and felt othered."

According to the Times, Jewish writers "reacted with horror" to the Writers Guild's "refusal to condemn the attacks on Israel."

"Some threatened to leave the union, while others, including the writer and producer Marc Guggenheim ("Arrow," "Carnival Row"), said they were withholding dues," the outlet wrote. "But an anonymous pro-Palestinian group calling itself WGA for Peace applauded the union’s decision, saying its members were scared to identify themselves because they would be labeled antisemitic."

"After Oct. 7, it wouldn’t have been hard for people to put out statements that said under no circumstances is rape or murder or kidnapping of civilians acceptable — and we need to work toward a just future for Jews and Palestinians in Israel and Palestine," Rabbi Sharon Brous, founder and senior rabbi of Ikar, said. Ikar is a "congregation in Los Angeles where many screenwriters, directors and Hollywood executives are members," per the Times.

"But that’s not what happened," Rabbi Brous said. "And so as a result, a lot of people are shocked, afraid."

Aaron Sorkin, screenwriter and creator of "The West Wing," reportedly broke ties with agent Maha Dakhil over her "genocide" accusations against Israel, saying in a statement that "Maha isn’t an antisemite, she’s just wrong."

Dakhil and the WGA did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

