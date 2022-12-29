Raymond Arroyo explains how the left attacks what it means to be a woman and dictionaries changing their definition on "The Ingraham Angle."

RAYMOND ARROYO: You don't need a biologist to figure this out. A gyno will do. Even children know what a woman is. Just take a kid to a toy store. The little girl will say, "I want the girl doll." The little boy will say, "I want the boy doll." And a few will be drawn to this, but that's another story. Don't distract me. The definition of women or woman continues to evolve in very odd ways. There was a time when the dictionary could settle this for us and give us a definitive answer.

This year, Dictionary.com announced woman as their word of the year. Don't cheer just yet, girls. Dictionary.com must now be edited by Ketanji Brown Jackson. They write: "The dictionary is not the last word on what defines a woman. The word belongs to each and every woman, however they define themselves." That's not a definition. That's choose your own adventure. I went to the Cambridge dictionary. They just added to their definition of woman to include: "An adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth."